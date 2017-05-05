MUSIC:

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill play Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $79-$139. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Foreigner plays Friday 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Tickets $25 – $45. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

An Evening with Kris Kristofferson is Saturday 8pm at the Gardes Arts Center in New London. Tickets $38-$68. 860-444-7373 or http://www.gardearts.org

Donny Most (Ralph Malph from Happy Days) Sings and Swings Saturday 7:30pm at Nelson Hall in Cheshire. 203-699-5495 or http://www.nelsonhallelimpark.com

THEATER:

Sesame Street Live: Make a Friend has 5 performances Saturday and Sunday at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets $18-$70. http://www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

The CT Forum features reflections on TV & Film Art with Alan Alda and Jason Reitman Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $30-$65.00. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through May 14th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through Saturday at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

F. Scott Fitzgerald fans will make tracks to see “Take the Last Train to Nibroc” now through May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Follies” plays Warner Theater in Torrington Saturday at 8pm and Sunday 2pm through May 14th. Tickets $ 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheatre.org

The Golden Dragon Acrobats will dazzle you Saturday 8pm at the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University. Tickets for children start at $15. Adults are $25. http://www.lymancenter.org

EVENT:

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Margaritas in East Hartford with an all day party Friday including $5 all you can eat nachos and regular house margaritas before 4pm. Cinco Scratch Cards for prizes too! 860-289-7212 or http://www.margs.com/cinco-2017-countdown You can also celebrate at Hog River Brewing in Hartford with the Mercado Food Truck from 3 to 9pm. Tapas, arroz con pollo and specialty tacos will be freshly made to accompany the tasty brews and cocktails. 860-206-2119 or http://www.hogriverbrewing.com Finally, if you’re scheduled to work on Cinco (May 5th) you have a do-over May 22nd all day at Puerta Valliarta on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. Mike Stacy and Mary Scanlon will be your hosts for lunch, dinner, take out or cocktails and best of all – 20% of the day benefits the National MS Society CT Chapter!

Looking for a good Kentucky Derby Party? How about these ideas. North House on Nod Road in Avon will have the big race on every TV in it’s Tavern along with $6 Mint Juleps, Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches, Bourbon Brined Pork and half off all Kentucky Bourbons! 860-404-5951 or http://www.thenorthhouse.com OR wear your best Derby Hat to Angelico’s Lake House in East Hampton and you could win prizes and sip on Derby Themed Cocktails with music from Wild Hearts and Bourbon Pudding! Mmmm 860-267-1276 or http://www.angelicoslakehouse.com

Latino Expo is a multicultural event at XL Center in Hartford Saturday and Sunday noon to 5pm. www.latinoexpoinfo.com

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat concluding this Saturday and Sunday. Take a 45 minute ride between 9am and 5:15pm. Meet Sir Topham Hatt and Percy the Little Green Engine too! Carnival rides, petting zoo, face painting, story telling, and more. $24 ages 2 and up. 866-468-7630 or http://www.essexsteamtrain.com

Need more trains? Sunday between 1-4pm come see the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine, Hillard Street in Manchester.

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Weston/Westport this Saturday. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org