Flashback Friday: 1973 – Secretariat Wins Fastest Kentucky Derby

May 5, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was May 5, 1973 that Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby in a dramatic come from behind victory and set a new Derby record of 1:59.40, a record that still stands!

The same day, rock group Led Zeppelin played for a crowd of 56,800 at Tampa Stadium in Florida on the band’s 1973 North American Tour, breaking the August 15, 1965 record of 55,600 set by The Beatles at Shea Stadium.

Two days prior, the Sears Tower in Chicago was finished, becoming the world’s tallest building at 1,451 feet.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for May 5, 1973:

#5 – Vicki Lawrence – The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia

#4 – Stevie Wonder – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

#3 – The Sweet – Little Willy

#2 – War – The Cisco Kid

#1 – Tony Orlando & Dawn – Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree

 

