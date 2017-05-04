Tried It On A Whim And Loves It

Just talked to first time PillowTalk caller Lissa from Bristol the other night. She was telling me that her practical exam (which is the physical part) as well as her written exam is coming up. She already passed her drivers test which was given earlier.

On a whim she decided to go to fire fighting school. She took to it right away. She loves it. She also loves her boyfriend Gershawn. Gershawn has pushed her and encouraged her to reach her full potential and supported her along the way.

Way to go Lissa! She promised to keep me updated on her progress on the way to reaching her goal. A song by All-4-One ended up being the song I was able to play for her.

By the way, thanks so much to Bob and Tracey who live along the Connecticut shoreline. They called me from Roaton, Honduras just to say, “Hello”. They were listening on line. They decided to visit the beautiful island location after Bob’s son saw it on a T.V. travel show. Bob and Tracey asked for the Goo Goo Dolls.