Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Berries And Cream Ice Box Cake

Who remembers ice box cake? Its a classic favorite of many, and this recipe is a summery take on the old recipe. Easy enough to put together and of course great to pack up and bring along wherever you’re headed.

If you’re short on prep time you can make this in 20 minutes or less and keep it in the fridge til you’re ready to go! Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

1lb strawberries

1 1/2 cups blueberries

1 1/2 cup blackberries 1 pint heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

2tsp vanilla extract

1 (14.4 oz) box graham cracker cookies

DIRECTIONS::

Hull and slice the strawberries and toss in a bowl with the blueberries and blackberries. Set whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment or a handheld mixer, beat the cream mixture until stiff peaks form, 3-4 min.

Spoon a small amount of the cream onto the bottom of a 9.13 inch glass casserole dish. Just enough to coat the bottom. Arrange a layer of graham crackers on top of the cream.

Spoon 1/3 of the remaining whipped cream over the graham crackers and layer with 1/3 of the berry mixture. Top with another layer of graham crackers, whipped cream, and fruit. Repeat again, finishing with fruit on top. For best results, allow cake to set in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight!