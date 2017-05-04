Is Your Scale Stuck?

No, we aren’t supposed to measure ourselves by the scale… I know. But sometimes, it just doesn’t lie! Well, Health.Com says there are two ways around a plateau AKA a stuck scale! One is to Do more strength training. yep, running and cardio are great especially for heart health but when you work out even by adding hand weights or ankle weights to a walk, you burn more calories for an extended amount of time. So you you have been doing more cardio…add strength training. When you are looking for a slow burn like this… it will actually take more fat off in the long run!

Start measuring out food portions. I have to admit I didn’t like this idea at all when I first saw it. I feel I know what a regular portion is! But actually once I measured out my snacks(especially nuts…) I saw where I was perhaps getting hung up.