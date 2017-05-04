$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Is Your Scale Stuck?

May 4, 2017 11:44 AM By Joan Dylan

No, we aren’t supposed to measure ourselves by the scale… I know. But sometimes, it just doesn’t lie! Well, Health.Com says there are two ways around a plateau AKA a stuck scale! One is to Do more strength training. yep, running and cardio are great especially for heart health but when you work out even by adding hand weights or ankle weights to a walk, you burn more calories for an extended amount of time. So you you have been doing more cardio…add strength training.  When you are looking for a slow burn like this… it will actually take more fat off in the long run!

Start measuring out food portions. I have to admit I didn’t like this idea at all when I first saw it. I feel I know what a regular portion is! But actually once I measured out my snacks(especially nuts…) I saw where I was perhaps getting hung up.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 23 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live