Which Song Rocked Your Prom

Prom’s sure have changed since the Grease style , Danny and Sandy, hand jive in the smelly gymnasium days.

The budget are big and that is just for the “promposal”!

But, the common thread every prom DOES have is “The Song”

Whether, it was the #1 hit from the year you graduated ot the one they etched on a champagne glass that you still to this day have never used.

To celebrate high school Prom Season2017 here is a list of the songs that probably rocked proms from 1990 to 2016.

Here we gooooooooo….

1990: “Vogue”, Madonna

1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five

1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross

1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson

1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One

1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan

1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.

1998: “Too Close”, Next

1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B

2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson

2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti

2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul

2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani

2006: “SOS”, Rihanna

2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5

2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis

2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am

2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye

2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

2014: “All of Me”, John Legend

2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

2016: “One Dance”, Drake

Check out the whole story from our friends at Mashable.com