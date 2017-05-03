Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Tomato And Shrimp Risotto

Here’s something that is ready in 25 minutes but is still a little on the fancier side. Nothing too complicated in the ingredients and definitely not too tough to make! Quick hint too, if you get all the ingredients together the day before, this is a snap!

If you work all day the last thing you want to do on a nice warm sunny afternoon is come home and spend time making dinner. This recipe takes less than an hour and it’ll have everyone thinking you spent hours in the kitchen! Check it out!

INGREDIENTS::

1 (16 oz) carton tomato bisque

2 cups instant rice

1 (12 oz) jar quartered artichoke hearts

2 medium zucchini

1/2 (8 oz) package fresh mozzarella

2 tbsp olive oil

1 (12 oz) package raw peeled shrimp (thawed)

1/4 cup pesto

1/2 (0.75 oz) pkg basil

DIRECTIONS::

Bring the tomato bisque to a boil, add the rice and reduce to a simmer. Cook on low heat for 5 min. Turn off heat and leave covered.

Meanwhile, drain the artichokes and set in a bowl. Quarter the zucchini lengthwise and cut into 1-inch pieces. Dice the mozzarella. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and saute the zucchini until slightly golden, about 3 minutes. Add the artichoke hearts, shrimp, and pesto. Stir fry this mixture just until shrimp are pink and perfectly cooked through.

Meanwhile, thinly slice the basil. Stir half of the basil and mozzarella into the rice. Add vegetable-shrimp mixture to the rice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with remaining basil.