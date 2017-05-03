Lavender: Friend of Black Thumbs Everywhere

Perennial, Lavendula AKA: Lavender… Lavender is the most popular of aromatic herbs. I love Lavender for its beautiful, fresh scent. Gardeners, crafters, homeowners, we all just love it!

Lavender grows best in full sun. These plants do well in most soils, but a well drained soil is a must. I have admitted to my lack of green thumb instinct and lavender is so tolerant of forgetful watering and no wedding! I have been sick lately with a cold and noticed it is used in bath slats, candles, teas, and ointments! Literally just buy a plant already blooming and put it in the soil, use fertilizer about two times a year. make sure when you do clip some for a vase inside or cooking or your bath, that you clip in the early morning when the scent is the strongest!