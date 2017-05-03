$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Lavender: Friend of Black Thumbs Everywhere

May 3, 2017 10:55 AM By Joan Dylan

Perennial, Lavendula AKA: Lavender… Lavender is the most popular of aromatic herbs. I love Lavender for its beautiful, fresh scent. Gardeners, crafters, homeowners, we all just love it!

Lavender grows best in full sun. These plants do well in most soils, but a well drained soil is a must. I have admitted to my lack of green thumb instinct and lavender is so tolerant of forgetful watering and no wedding! I have been sick lately with a cold and noticed it is used in bath slats, candles, teas, and ointments! Literally just buy a plant already blooming and put it in the soil, use fertilizer about two times a year. make sure when you do clip some for a vase inside or cooking or your bath, that you clip in the early morning when the scent is the strongest!

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 21 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live