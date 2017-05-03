Be First To Get Your Tickets To Phantom of the Opera

Phantom of the Opera is coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury November 15-26th… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Early Access Presale!

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will come to Waterbury as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier.

The beloved story and thrilling score – with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.

Tickets go on sale Monday May 15th through palacetheaterct.org… but from NOW UNTIL FRIDAY MAY 12th, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

Don’t miss your chance to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until Friday May 12th, so Get Your Tickets NOW!