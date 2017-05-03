$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

After The Welcoming Committee

May 3, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Tonight was library night for Kara and her two daughters Mya and Sophia in West Hartford. Afterward they came home just in time for PillowTalk. Their welcoming committee was waiting for them. The welcoming committee would be their mastiff named Oscar.

He was so glad to see them. So much so that all the excitement got everybody revved up and agitated.
They had to call the PillowTalk love lines to request a song and wind down.

You might say it was a Family Affair and the girls chose the perfect song to request by Mary J. Blige.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 22 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live