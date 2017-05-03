After The Welcoming Committee

Tonight was library night for Kara and her two daughters Mya and Sophia in West Hartford. Afterward they came home just in time for PillowTalk. Their welcoming committee was waiting for them. The welcoming committee would be their mastiff named Oscar.

He was so glad to see them. So much so that all the excitement got everybody revved up and agitated.

They had to call the PillowTalk love lines to request a song and wind down.

You might say it was a Family Affair and the girls chose the perfect song to request by Mary J. Blige.