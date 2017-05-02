$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Try It Tuesday: Signature Crafted Sandwiches at McDonalds

May 2, 2017 6:40 AM By Mike Stacy

This week it’s the new McDonald’s Signature Crafted Sandwiches on Try It Tuesday!   The new Signature Crafted line lets customers create the perfect sandwich. Select 100% beef or juicy grilled or crispy chicken, an artisan roll or a sesame seed bun and choose from one of three new signature crafted recipes: Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon, or Maple Bacon Dijon! Our favorite was the grilled chicken with Pico Guacamole!

Try them yourself!  Join Lite 100.5 WRCH at McDonald’s located at 40 Martin Luther King Drive, New Britain, CT on Friday May 5th 4-6pm to celebrate the new line of McDonald’s Signature Crafted Sandwiches!  We will be giving away some great prizes including station water bottles and wine glasses, smooth jazz tickets, movie passes and more!

mcd1 Try It Tuesday: Signature Crafted Sandwiches at McDonalds

Photo Allan Camp

