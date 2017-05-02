$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Roasted Zucchini And Shallot Salad With Fresh Herbs

May 2, 2017 6:00 AM By Leia

Something about the taste of fresh herbs really wakes the senses up. If you know the right mix to put together you can make a knockout dish. Savory magazine just so happens to know the right combos to bring the right flavors out of things!

This recipe is easy to make and put together. Just pack it up and bring it along to a party, or divide it into portions and you’ve taken your lunch to a whole new level for the week! Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

4 Shallots

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 zucchini

3 sprigs fresh thyme

3 sprigs fresh oregano

1tsp Nature’s Promise organic Italian seasoning

2tsp minced garlic

2Tbsp white wine vinegar

DIRECTIONS::

Preheat the oven to 425. Peel the shallots and halve the larger ones. Toss with 2tbsp olive oil in a small bowl. Season with salt (in moderation) and pepper, and stir to combine.

Set the shallots on a foil lined baking sheet and roast, 20 min. Meanwhile quarter the zucchini lengthwise and cut into 1/12 inch chunks. Roughly chop the thyme and oregano, setting aside 1 sprig of each for garnish (if you’re just making this for lunches, don’t worry about that part!)

Toss zucchini with the thyme, oregano, remaining olive oil, Italian seasoning, garlic, and white wine vinegar. After 10 min, add zucchini to the shallots and roast together for the remaining 10 min. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with remaining oregano and thyme.

 

