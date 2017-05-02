$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Our Companions Pet of the Week – Charlotte

May 2, 2017 7:04 AM

Meet our very own Princess Charlotte! This sweet little lady came to us with her three kitty roommates and it took her some time to warm up to her new digs, but she has really come around and has become a lovely, playful girl! At around 8 years of age, she is a pretty mellow kitty who loves snuggling up with her roomie, Apache. Though they don’t necessarily need to head home together, they make a wonderful pair and could live happily ever after together. Charlotte loves to play with string toys and enjoys being petted by her many visitors! She would do best in a quiet, calm home that she can share with another confident kitty – maybe even her buddy, Apache! For more information about this gorgeous girl, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.

