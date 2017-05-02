Double Dedications And Songs With Special Meaning

Lizzy from New Britain had a lot of people to connect with in a double dedication and PillowTalk was just the ticket to getting it done. First she wanted to send her sister-in-law Diane in New Britain happy birthday wishes with a song by Elvis Presley. Then she wanted to play a song for her brother in law Steve by Paul McCartney. She loves them both very much and wishes them a blessed evening.

A song and a movie have very special meaning for Maggie and Gary. We played My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion and sent this message from Maggie: “We shared the sentiment of this song yesterday, today and tomorrow. My we continue to enjoy the song and the movie together.”

Naomi from Tolland was lucky enough to be spending some alone time in the car with her dad Tim when they called to request a song. Naomi says that her dad is the best father on the planet and the nicest guy anyone would want to meet. She said that everybody loves him. One of dad’s all-time favorites is by King Harvest.