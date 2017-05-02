3 Spices Your Cold Needs Now!

Friend to the radio station, long time listener Edmund, heard me on the radio talking about my lingering bronchitis and although i have already had a dose of the strong medicine zpac, I am still fighting a cold. Edmund sent this along and I am posting it. Edmund is not a Doctor please check with your prior to using this or any herbs, spices etc.,

1.Turmeric:

Its yellow tint makes your food look enticing, but turmeric’s biggest selling point is that it contains cur cumin, which may ease headaches, act as a decongestant, help reduce allergy symptoms, and ward off colds. “It seems to be as effective as some drugs for certain conditions,” said Bharat Aggarwal, PhD, professor of experimental therapeutics at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

2. Cumin

Ground or whole, this seed is rich in vitamins A and C and is thought to help fight off sinus infections and colds, says Aggarwal, author of the new book Healing Spices.