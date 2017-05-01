Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Simple Red Berry Tart

It isn’t always easy to think of what to make for dinner, let alone dessert! Especially when we start easing into the warmer weather. You don’t want something too heavy, but you still want it to look and taste amazing!

This recipe gets all of that taken care of and its pretty easy to make too! So whether you’re having company over to fire up the grill, or you’re getting some ideas together for upcoming Memorial Day picnics, you’re going to want to save this one. Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

1 sheet puff pastry (thawed)

1 large egg

1 1/2 cups strawberries

1 cup mascarpone cheese

3tbsp honey

1/3 cup lemon curd (you can usually find this near the baking stuff!)

2 pints raspberries

4 leaves fresh mint (if you arent growing any nearby, ask someone in the produce section of your local Stop and Shop, they’ll point you in the right direction!)

DIRECTIONS::

Preheat the oven to 425. Lay the puff pastry on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a fork to prick the dough, leaving the edges free. Beat the egg with 1tbsp water and brush over the dough. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown. (Try to let this cool for about 15 minutes before putting the rest together) if dough puffs too much, use your fingers to press it flat.

While the pastry is baking, hull and slice the strawberries. In a large bowl blend mascarpone and honey with a rubber spatula, if mixture is too thick just add a couple drops of warm water.

Spread lemon curd over the cooked pastry and top with the mascarpone honey mixture. Arrange the raspberries and strawberries alternately in wide stripes over the mascarpone. Finely chop the mint and sprinkle over the tart.