Dad, Diane And Long Time Listener Dave

A fun night on the PillowTalk love lines with dedications covering many situations from just about every direction.

Diane originally from Connecticut who now lives in Florida but tonight was in New York celebrating her older sister Carol’s birthday. It’s special song that brings back memories when they were little kids. Diane wants to wish Carol a very happy birthday. She is glad they are together to celebrate.

Enjoy a live BBC version of I’ll Follow The Sun. Especially great singing.

They have been trying to work it out for the last year or two. Or, so I was told by a man who bills himself as “Long time listener Dave” in Newington. He wanted to send a dedication out to Wendy to tell her he loves her and misses her.

As with many families, Renee and Bobby’s relationship hasn’t always been the best. As time has gone on and they have gotten older, their relationship has gotten closer. Renee called me from Rockville. (We had a nice discussion about the great Gene Pitney) to send a long distance dedication to her father north of Nashville in Tennessee. Renee loves her dad very much.