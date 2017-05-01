April The Giraffe’s Baby Finally Has A Name

The announcement was made on Good Morning America this morning (May 1) by Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Patch told viewers that a contest was held to name April’s son, and the zoo narrowed down the choices to 10 finalists. Among the options were: Patches, Gio, Unity and Noah. Ultimately, fans decided to let one of April’s caretakers, Alyssa, pick the name.

With some help from a fellow zookeeper, Alyssa chose the name Tajiri, which means “hope” in Swahili. “They picked that name because they hope that we can continue forward this message of conservation and for sustainability and preservation of giraffes in the wild, and also our efforts in captivity,” Patch explained. “The name also stands for ‘confidence,’ which our calf is very, very confident.”