Alessia Cara Featured Artist

Canadian Alessia Cara is number 2 this week on the adult hits music charts. She started to play guitar at ten years old and got noticed when she was 15. According to her website, after High School she invested a year in music instead of heading straight to college. She got noticed by creating acoustic covers of current hits and posting them on YouTube. It did the trick because she ended up getting a record deal on Def Jam records. She hit top ten this week in the Mediabase24/7 music charts. Here is her hit.

In the video below, she discusses coming out of her shell and how this once non smiling kid that worried her teachers evolved. Nice personal bio video.

Alessia’s Wikipedia Bio HERE

Alessia’s Personal Website www.alessiacara.com