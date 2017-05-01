$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Alessia Cara Featured Artist

May 1, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp
Filed Under: Alessia Cara, Artist of the Week

Canadian Alessia Cara is number 2 this week on the adult hits music charts.  She started to play guitar at ten years old and got noticed when she was 15.  According to her website, after High School she invested a year in music instead of heading straight to college.  She got noticed by creating acoustic covers of current hits and posting them on YouTube.  It did the trick because she ended up getting a record deal on Def Jam records. She hit top ten this week in the Mediabase24/7 music charts.  Here is her hit.

In the video below, she discusses coming out of her shell and how this once non smiling kid that worried her teachers evolved.  Nice personal bio video.

Alessia’s Wikipedia Bio HERE

 

Alessia’s Personal Website  www.alessiacara.com

More from Allan Camp
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 15 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live