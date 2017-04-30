This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine. Be the first to get all the fast, fresh, and easy Savory recipes and great coupon savings by downloading the Savory app. Available one week before the magazine hits the stores.

You’ll also win a pair of tickets to Sting August 29th at Tanglewood!

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – You’ll win gifts for Mom including Mother’s Day on Blu-Ray/DVD Combo… & starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Jason Sudeikis! You’ll also win a $50 gift to Shari’s Berries. Spoil Mom with decadent gourmet dipped strawberries from Shari’s Berries starting at $19.99. Visit berries.com, click on the microphone in the top right corner and type in CAMP.

PLUS a pair of tickets to Rogers & Hammersteins “The King & I” coming to the Bushnell beginning May 30th.

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Dancing With the Stars coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st, 2017. Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

You’ll win LaLa Land new today on Blu-ray: Winner of 6 Academy Awards, LA LA LAND is more than the most acclaimed movie of the year–it’s a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams–and finding each other–in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams, and love. Own LA LA LAND now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.

http://lionsgateathome.com/la-la-land

You’ll also win mini golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Signature Crafted Sandwiches from McDonalds! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

PLUS the Workday Payday is on! Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM! Click on the image for details!

It’s going to be a great week!