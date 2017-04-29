$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

New Recipe: Skinny Bang Bang Shrimp

April 29, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

I recently discovered an amazing dish while out for sushi with a friend. Its called Bang Bang Shrimp, and I had seen it before countless times on recipe boards and pics online. I finally decided to try this and it was just as heavenly as everyone that has had it says it is! The only drawback, if you’re trying to watch what you eat, this one might break a few of your diet rules!

Just as I’d decided to save this one for special occasions only I spotted this variation on it and it is perfect! The sauce is just as good, and the lack of breading doesnt take anything away from it! Click here to check out the recipe and try it for yourself!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 15 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live