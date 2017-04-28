$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

What Your Dog’s Guilty Look Really Means

April 28, 2017 10:43 AM By Joan Dylan

I have no doubt mentioned my beagle Shiloh on air throughout the years. She is loving and sweet and oh so stubborn. Part of that stubbornness is getting into trouble by going into the garbage. Shiloh is heavily food motivated. But even though I have heard many trainers say, ” they do not know what they have done wrong” a new  study  in Psychology Today, disagrees completely. The study says your dogs guilty look is actually known as “an apology bow”  and it comes from their roots in the wolf kingdom. When a wolf does something unacceptable, say, nipping too hard while playing, the rest of the pack will shun him until he puts his tail between his legs, and bows down keeping his eyes down. Does that sound familiar?

Check out this video of guilty dogs below:

 

 

