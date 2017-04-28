MUSIC:

Eric Church takes center stage at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 8PM. Tickets $59-$99. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Timothy B. Schmidt performs Friday 8pm at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $49-$79. Tower of Power is also in the state at Infinity Hall Norfolk Friday 8pm. Tickets $60-$75. 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

Steve Winwood plays Friday 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Tickets $35 – $55. The Fray play Sunday 7pm in the Grand Theater. Tickets $40-$55. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Smooth Jazz artist Peter White performs Saturday 8pm at the Lyman Center on the campus of Southern CT State University. Tickets $20-$35. 203-392-6154 or http://www.lymancenter.org

THEATER:

“Circus 1903” comes to the Bushnell Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2 & 8pm and Sunday 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets $29.50 – $88.50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through May 14th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through May 6th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” continues at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

The CT Repertory Theater presents “Shrek the Musical” at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts ends Sunday. Tickets $27-$36. 860-486-2113 or http://www.crt.uconn.edu

F. Scott Fitzgerald fans will make tracks to see “Take the Last Train to Nibroc” now through May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

The MOVE Beyond Tour starring Julianne & Derek Hough from Dancing with the Stars is Sunday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39.50. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Laugh along with Sarah Silverman Saturday 8pm in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $44-$54. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

EVENT:

The Greatest Show on Earth – Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus brings 3 rings of adventure to XL Center in Hartford for it’s final visit. The circus will disband after 146 years! Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3pm & 7pm and Sunday 1pm and 5pm. Tickets $20-$150. 860-249-6333 or http://www.xlcenter.com

The 36th Annual Fine Arts & Flowers blooms Friday 11am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. 860-278-2670 or http://www.thewadsworth.org/flowers/

Shop & Nosh with the Simsbury Flea Market and Smorgasbord at the Performing Arts Center on Iron Horse Boulevard in Simsbury Saturday 9am to 3pm. Shop for antiques, vintage goods, home decor, jewelry and more while enjoying live music, entertainment and food trucks including NoRa Cupcakes, Bear’s BBQ and more! Tickets $4. Kids 12 and under are free. www.simsburyflea.com

Last weekend of Daffodils at Hubbard Park in Meriden Saturday and Sunday 11am to 7pm. Admission and parking are free. Food Trucks, a Saturday Tag Sale, a 5K Road Race Parades, Carnival Rides and millions of blooms highlight the event. www.daffodilfest.com

The Bridge Healing Arts Center in Farmington hosts a Royal Princess Tea Party to benefit Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Sunday noon to 4pm. All of the Disney Princesses will be there singing songs and signing autographs. Please dress in your finest attire as a Royal photographer will be taking pictures with Belle and Friends. Children may also sign up for a $5.00 Bippity Boppity Boo Glitter Makeover! Enjoy healthy snacks, tea and coloring.Tickets are $15 per adult and $5 per child. 860-833-6376 or http://www.bridgehac.com

If Glitter isn’t your cup of tea, how about Color Me Rad 5k at Renthschler Field Saturday at 10am. $15 to $55 gets you in the race and covered in powdered versions of all the colors of the rainbow plus a temporary tattoo and sunglasses. Packet pick up is TODAY 12-4pm or register at the Rent Saturday morning. www.colormerad.com

Bring your appetite to the Little Poland Festival Sunday 10am to 7pm on Broad Street in New Britain. Enjoy music, folk dancers, costumed characters, and of course the best Polish food in the state! Admission is free.

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat concluding May 6th and 7th. Take a 45 minute ride between 9am and 5:15pm. Meet Sir Topham Hatt and Percy the Little Green Engine too! Carnival rides, petting zoo, face painting, story telling, and more. $24 ages 2 and up. 866-468-7630 or http://www.essexsteamtrain.com

Celebrate with Cancer Survivors and their caregivers at Relay For Life in Ellington/Tolland County this Saturday. 800-227-2345 or http://www.relayforlife.org

Your best friend can also walk with Bark for Life – a Canine Event to fight cancer Saturday 10am to 1pm at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 867 West Avon Road, Avon. (rain date Sunday 3-6pm). This non-competitive Dog walk features a photo booth, dog specialist, food, demos, music, shopping a bake sale and more! 203-379-4828 or http://www.relayforlife.org/barkfarmingtonvalleyct

Indoor Lacrosse action fills Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7pm as the New England Black Wolves face the Vancouver Stealth. Tickets $15-$50. www.blackwolves.com

The Newington Big K Flea Market is back Sundays 8am to 2pm at Market Square through June 25th. This year is the 25th Anniversary! Admission is $1. Up to 70 vendors each week. $15 for vendor space. Run by the volunteers of the Newington Kiwanis Club and benefiting local charities. 860-594-4495.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org