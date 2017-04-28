$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Flashback Friday: 1992 – Los Angeles Riots

April 28, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

During the last week of April 1992, following the acquittal of the Los Angeles police officers charged with excessive force in the beating of Rodney King, 53 people were killed and hundreds of buildings were destroyed in the rioting that ensued.

A week earlier, the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was held at Wembley Stadium in London. The concert was televised live to over 1 billion people and raised millions of dollars for AIDS research.

It was also when Euro Disneyland opened in Paris.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for April 25, 1992:

#5 – Kenny Loggins – The Real Thing

#4 – Richard Marx – Hazard

#3 – Vanessa Williams – Save The Best For Last

#2 – Atlantic Starr – Masterpiece

#1 – Eric Clapton – Tears In Heaven

 

