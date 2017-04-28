$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Fine Variety Makes Friday Night PillowTalk Shine

April 28, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Key PillowTalk dedications made it a fun and fruitful Friday night bringing friends and lovers closer on the PillowTalk love lines.

Brenda from New Hartford called to have me play a song she could float home to. She, Diane and Mike were on a natural high on the way out of the Tower Of Power concert at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro in Norfolk. We played perhaps their most well known song, So Very Hard To Go. It’s about as close to perfection as you can get.

Allison in East Hartford is a member of the PillowTalk Loyal Listeners on Facebook. That’s how she got her dedication to us. It will be 22 years together in August for Allison and her husband Frank. We played their wedding song by The Jeff Healey Band.

One night Karen took her sister Pam from Mansfield to a 40th birthday party. It was Doug’s 40th birthday. Karen was a friend of Doug’s. From that day forward the rest is history as Doug and Pam have been married for 15 years. Pam still loves you dearly, Doug.

