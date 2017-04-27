$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Why You Are Always Late

April 27, 2017 6:05 AM By Mary Scanlon

Are you always the last one to arrive? Do people tell you to arrive 15 minutes earlier so you will arrive on time?

Here are some reasons why you’re always running late and how to try and fix it!

1. You’re multitasking too much. There was this study in 2003 where subway workers were observed in New York. The ones who were multitasking were much more likely to be late for work.

Try a time check: One way to make sure you don’t get too distracted is to set reminders on your phone, so they go off 10 or 15 minutes before you need to do something.

2. Your internal clock is terrible. Some people possess the gift of  keeping track of time while they’re doing stuff, and others just don’t.  Type A personalities are usually better at it than Type B’s.

A study had people try to guess when one minute had passed. Type A’s were pretty close to the target, they averaged 58 seconds. Type B’s were WAAAAAAY off, they averaged 77 seconds.

They say you get better at it though. One way is to guess what time it is a few times a day, and then check to see how close you are. If you keep doing it for a while, you should become more accurate

Click Here to see the whole story!

