Inspired PillowTalk Love Songs And Dedications

April 27, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Received an inspired call from Wendy from Old Lyme. She was inspired by a very special night at Mooreland Hill School in Kensington. On Thursday night they held an Art & Poetry night put on by the students. Wendy was especially impressed by the varied offerings of poetry. She wanted to thank the students and the teachers who put it all together. She said, “It was wonderful.”

Birthday wishes go out from Tony in East Hartford to his daughter Ashley. He hopes his “wonderful and beautiful” daughter has the best birthday ever. He is proud to be her dad and Ashley will always be her dad’s princess. Extra butterfly kisses for Ashley on her birthday from dad.

Kirstin from Bristol is missing her boyfriend while he is away, a great deal. She loves him and can’t wait to see him.

