Diet Soda Linked To Dementia

You think you’re doing the right thing by laying off those sugary sodas. Turns out, you may want to just give up soda completely.

A new study claims that daily dose of diet soda could put you at triple the risk for suffering a stroke.

Researchers also found those sugar free drinks have an association with dementia, too. The study looked at 10 years worth of data for more than 4,300 people and found that the results indicate people need to ignore the word “diet,” and consider other health factors when making drink choices.

The trouble appears to lie in the artificial sweeteners that are used in those low-calorie drinks.

The sugar substitutes might actually lead to weight gain and can also increase the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. One expert said the brain isn’t set up to deal with that kind of intensely sweet zero calorie version of sweetness that those sugar substitutes provide.