Taking Time Out For Love

April 26, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Even though Pat from Southington doesn’t sound old enough to be married for 48 years, Pat and Nancy have been together that long. They met at college in Northampton, MA in 1967. Pat spent two years in the service. When he returned, they got married in 1969. Pat called PillowTalk to thank Nancy for all of the wonderful years together. A Barry White song set the mood for them tonight.

After time spent together earlier, Vicki from Bristol called PillowTalk while in the car to send a message to good friends Steven and Michael to let them know that she thinks they are fabulous. She said, ” They are two spectacular individuals and she is glad that they are all just very good friends.” Carole King says it best.

Appreciation was beautifully expressed by Cleon from Windsor for his “dearly beloved” Janette. They have known each other for over 20 years and have been married for two after going through a complicated long distance relationship. A song from Shania Twain makes the point.

