$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Undercover of Night, New Orleans Begins Erasing History

April 25, 2017 3:08 PM By Chuck Taylor

New Orleans removed the first of four prominent Confederate monuments under the cover of darkness early Monday, the latest southern city to sever itself from symbols viewed by many as a representation of racism and white supremacy.

Truckers arrived at around 1:25 a.m. to begin removing the Liberty Monument, which commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government in New Orleans. The workers started early in an attempt to avoid disruption from supporters who want the monuments to stay. Some have even made death threats, according to officials.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the Liberty Monument was the “most offensive” of the four set to be taken down. He added it was erected to “revere white supremacy.” Adding, “If there was ever a statue that needed to be taken down, it’s that one.”

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Be The FIRST To Buy You Tickets!!!Us presale code: laughter... Act fast, this offer expires Thursday night!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 14 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live