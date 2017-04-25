$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Try It Tuesday: Stinger Cold Roller Massage Ball

April 25, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

Whether you’re a regular gym junkie or a weekend warrior you’ve known what it feels like to have a tight spot you can’t quite get to without a little help. When a muscle cramps up and you wish you had something to help besides the regular old rubs. Lets face it, even if you sit at a desk all day your muscles can feel stiff and sore at times, and its hard to work that out.

Well look no further we just might have found the answer to your problem! Mary Scanlon spotted this and knew it was something we had to try! This innovative little tool can help you get to those spots all on your own, or they can really help if you’re trying to work out a knot for someone else. Check out the commercial below for a better idea of how it works, and click HERE if you want to order one for yourself!

