The Vermont, Texas, Boston, D.C. Love Connection

April 25, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Lori was divorced and living in Vermont. Ron was divorced and living in Texas. Lori and Ron had a mutual friend named Jane who lived in Boston. Jane fixed Lori and Ron up. Ron was in the Navy and used to travel to Washington, DC frequently. After Ron met Lori, he started taking more side trips to Vermont every time he traveled to D.C.

Listen to my conversation with first-time PillowTalk caller Lori as she finishes the story about the man she has been married to for the last 20 years. And she wasn’t looking at all. Share your love story between 8pm and 12 midnight tonight on PillowTalk.

