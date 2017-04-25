The Vermont, Texas, Boston, D.C. Love Connection

Lori was divorced and living in Vermont. Ron was divorced and living in Texas. Lori and Ron had a mutual friend named Jane who lived in Boston. Jane fixed Lori and Ron up. Ron was in the Navy and used to travel to Washington, DC frequently. After Ron met Lori, he started taking more side trips to Vermont every time he traveled to D.C.

Look What Lori Found