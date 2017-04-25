$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Tell Me Something Good April 25th, 2017

April 25, 2017 10:00 AM By Mary Scanlon

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good April 25th, 2017

Here’s a story that’s more than just something good about Connecticut. It’s about a program that is doing good.
It’s in New Haven, and it’s called the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology – or Conn-cat – which provides job training and education for people who are unemployed or underemployedOne of Conn-cat’s programs trains people to work in the culinary arts.

AND
When is the last time you went to the theater? Lucky for us in Connecticut, we have a huge variety of award-winning theaters in every corner of the state. And this spring, they all have something for audiences of all ages. Bring a friend, a date or the entire family to one of these unique and affordable shows this weekend.

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Be The FIRST To Buy You Tickets!!!Us presale code: laughter... Act fast, this offer expires Thursday night!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 13 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live