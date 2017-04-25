Tell Me Something Good April 25th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

Here’s a story that’s more than just something good about Connecticut. It’s about a program that is doing good.

It’s in New Haven, and it’s called the Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology – or Conn-cat – which provides job training and education for people who are unemployed or underemployedOne of Conn-cat’s programs trains people to work in the culinary arts.

When is the last time you went to the theater? Lucky for us in Connecticut, we have a huge variety of award-winning theaters in every corner of the state. And this spring, they all have something for audiences of all ages. Bring a friend, a date or the entire family to one of these unique and affordable shows this weekend.

