Tinkie can’t wait to be your new best friend! She’ll politely watch while you make dinner, cuddle up with you at night and play fetch in her own unique style – with Q-tips! She has great litter box and scratching habits, using only her scratch pads and will happily amuse herself with catnip toys. This very gentle 8 year old loves being with her people, stopping by for some lap time and showing how irresistibly adorable she is rolling on her back! Tinkie will be happiest as your only feline in a fairly quiet home but has gotten along well with a respectful dog. For more information on sweet Tinkie, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org