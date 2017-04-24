Starbucks Believes In Unicorns, Do You?

This colorful drink was only available April 19 through April 23 at Starbucks and boy was there a back lash about the calories, sugar and additives! In what either sounds like a dream come true or truly disgusting, the beverage is made with pink powder blended into cream Frappucino with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle. Some on Social media bashed it while others were true unicorn devotees! Starbucks released their statement saying, “Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” Starbucks said in a statement. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.” How bout you? did you have one? Listener Dyana, emailed me to say, “no thanks!”