Secret Code For Nite of Lite Laughter Pre-Sale

April 24, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Jay Leno, Nite of Lite Laughter

Lite 100.5 WRCH and Hartford Hospital‘s 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter present JAY LENO, coming to The Bushnell on Friday, October 13th!

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday April 28th at 10am, but YOU CAN BUY YOUR TICKETS EARLY WITH OUR PRE-SALE RIGHT NOW! 

The presale code is “laughter“…  To use that code to buy your tickets online, CLICK HERE!

Act fast and get your tickets now— this special ticket pre-sale offer is only available until Thursday April 27th at 11:59pm!

It’s a great night and great way to celebrate life with other cancer survivors!  Hope to see you there!

