Ed Sheeran‘s latest song, Shape of You, has just reclaimed the #1 spot on the charts in Australia, marking its 14th week in the top spot. That breaks the record of 13 weeks, set in 1995 by Coolio with Gangsta’s Paradise.

Additionally, Sheeran’s album Divide, managed to hold off Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN to claim the top spot on the albums chart for a seventh consecutive week.