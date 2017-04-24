DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber Our Featured Artists

$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

April 24, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp

William Grigahcine, Is this weeks featured artist.  He goes by the name DJ Snake.  He us 30 years old and was born in Paris France.  He has performed as a DJ, Rapper and a producer and music mixer.  He features Justin Bieber in the song for vocals and weaves his sound around him.  He is Grammy nominated and is now midway through the top ten songs on the Adult Hits chart.  Here is Let Me Love You

Check out DJ Snake’s Website  www.djsnake.fr/
Check out Justin Bieber’s Official Site  www.justinbiebermusic.com/
DJ Snakes BIO click HERE
image djsnake.com

