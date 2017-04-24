$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

April’s Love Soundtrack

April 24, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Congratulations to Sal and Georgia from Hartford. They are getting ready to celebrate 38 years together on April 29th. I asked him what the secret is to a long marriage is. He didn’t really point to one thing. All he knows is that Georgia is still the one and he is sure of that. A song by Paul Davis points to his intense love for his wife still after all these years.

It’s been three years together for Rob and Nicki in Bristol. Rob decided to request the first song that they both loved when they first got together. Rob actually hung up and had to redial and call back with his dedication because he was trying to surprise Nicki when he was calling. Snow Patrol plays that song.

A big shout out to two New Britain listeners, Elizabeth and Larry for their requests for Journey and Billy Idol respectively.

