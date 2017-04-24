$15,000 Mother’s Day Dream Kitchen Giveaway!

How would you like to win a $15,000 dream kitchen for your mom? Express Kitchens is giving one away just in time for Mother’s day. The Dream kitchen giveaway includes choice of 14 stock star cabinetry door styles, crown molding, granite countertops, under mount sink, pull out faucet, appliances and more. To enter, visit any Express Kitchens location or CLICK HERE. One grand prize winner will be selected at random Saturday, May 13th at 1pm at Express Kitchens in Newington. Our own Mike Stacy will be announcing the winner! Join him for Mother’s Day goodies from 11am to 1pm. Good Luck!