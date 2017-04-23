This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 Bonus
You’ll win a pair of tickets to the the 70’s Soul Jam at Foxwoods May 12th starring the Stylistics, Peaches & Herb, Heatwave, the Emotions, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes & Carl Carlton!
7:40 Show Me The Goodies –
You’ll win a family 4 pack of tickets to Sesame Street Live Make a Friend May 6th & 7th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford!
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to an Evening with Chicago Sunday, August 6th at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford!
You’ll also win mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.
Thursday we’ll have Maureen Hasley Jones, The English Lady as our guest after 8:00!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
PLUS the Workday Payday is Back! Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM! Click on the image for details!
It’s going to be a great week!