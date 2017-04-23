This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the the 70’s Soul Jam at Foxwoods May 12th starring the Stylistics, Peaches & Herb, Heatwave, the Emotions, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes & Carl Carlton!

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win a family 4 pack of tickets to Sesame Street Live Make a Friend May 6th & 7th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to an Evening with Chicago Sunday, August 6th at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford!

You’ll also win mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Maureen Hasley Jones, The English Lady as our guest after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

PLUS the Workday Payday is Back! Listen for the first cash code at 9:05AM! Click on the image for details!

It’s going to be a great week!