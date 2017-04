This weekend the 39th annual Daffodil Festival will be held in Meriden’s Hubbard Park. Bring your camera to capture the beauty of over 650,000 daffodils. Enjoy music, food and crafts each day beginning at 10am. http://daffodilfest.com/

On Sunday morning, whether heading to the fest or relaxing at home, tune in from 8 until noon to listen to four hours of soothing jazz. Celebrate spring with the Sunday Morning Smooth jazz Brunch brought to you by, McDonald’s All Day Breakfast – I’m Lovin’ It!