Just a bit healthier than the regular french fry, the avocado fry is surprisingly delicious as far as healthy substitutes usually go! I do love a sweet potato fry but sometimes I want to switch things up and try something new too.

This recipe was much easier to make than I thought it would be, and although I had some reservations about consistency and texture, the crunch in these made them a winner! Click here for the recipe and give it a try for yourself!