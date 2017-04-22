$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Maria’s Delilah Dilemma

April 22, 2017 10:00 AM By Delilah

Tonight’s Delilah Dilemma is from Maria, who wrote about falling in love with the boy from her hometown who’s gone to college and changed:

Delilah: There is when key phrase in your letter which says it all.  You say a lot of people like the man he is becoming, especially the girls.  But he doesn’t love me.  That says it all Maria! You cannot make someone love you.  There is no secret formula, there is no secret weapon, not only can you not make someone love you,  to try to do that is such an injustice to you because you deserve to be loved and adored.  Treated like the beautiful gift from God that you are.  So trying to make someone love you is like saying, ” I’m not wonderful just the way I am”  he doesn’t love me just the way I am, so let’s find a way to manipulate it.  Don’t do that to yourself.  If somebody treats you like they’re not in love with you, believe them…. and walk away.  As hard as that will be, and as painful as that will be, it’s not as painful as trying to make a relationship with somebody who is not stupid crazy over you.  That is my mama bear advice for you.  -D

 

