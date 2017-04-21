MUSIC:

RAIN – A Beatles Tribute featuring the entire Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Album Live is Friday and Saturday 8pm in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Casino. Tickets $45 – $60. 800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

THEATER:

“Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE” comes to the Bushnell Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 4 & 8pm. Tickets $50. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now extended through May 14th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through May 6th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” begins at Goodspeed Opera House running through July 2nd. Tickets start at $29. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“Jesus Christ Superstar” runs through Sunday at the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $25-$52. 203-757-4676 or http://www.sevenangelstheatre.org

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” plays Hartford Stage through Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

The CT Repertory Theater presents “Shrek the Musical” at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts now through April 30th. Tickets $27-$36. 860-486-2113 or http://www.crt.uconn.edu

F. Scott Fitzgerald fans will make tracks to see “Take the Last Train to Nibroc” now through May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Chris Rock brings laughs to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8PM. Tickets $69-$119. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

EVENT:

Its two weekends of Daffodils at Hubbard Park in Meriden beginning this Saturday and Sunday 11am to 7pm. Admission and parking are free. Food Trucks, a Saturday Tag Sale, a 5K Road Race Parades, Carnival Rides and millions of blooms highlight the event. www.daffodilfest.com

You’ll find more daffodils in Meriden, Sunday 1-4pm at the Wadsworth Mansion Daffodil Day. Indoor and Outdoor activities, food trucks, flowers, live entertainment plus the Daffodil Dash. Kite flying is encouraged! 860-347-1064 or http://www.wadsworthmansion.com

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine at Essex Steam Train and Riverboat for the next 3 weekends beginning Saturday and Sunday and concluding May 6th and 7th. Take a 45 minute ride between 9am and 5:15pm. Meet Sir Topham Hatt and Percy the Little Green Engine too! Carnival rides, petting zoo, face painting, story telling, and more. $24 ages 2 and up. 866-468-7630 or http://www.essexsteamtrain.com

More trains? Sunday between 1-4pm come see the largest train layout in New England in action at the Time Machine, Hillard Street in Manchester.

The Faux Fur Ball to benefit the CT Humane Society is Saturday 6 to 10pm at the Hilton Mystic Hotel. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 6pm while they last for $85.00 per person. Enjoy Dinner stations, complimentary wine and beer, silent and live auctions, photo booth, music, prizes and more all to help local pets. www.cthumane.org

Civil War buffs won’t want to miss the Connecticut Civil War Round Table Saturday at 7pm at the First Congregational Church in Torrington. This month’s topic: Jefferson Davis and his failed quest to find a competent military leader in the Western Confederacy. A $5 donation is requested.

Create your own Fairy Garden Sunday 1-2:30pm at the Wolcott Grange, 313 Boundline Road. Step by Step instructions will be provided and guided by Master Designer Denise from Wojusik Nursery. $25 per person includes glass bowl, fairy, plant, pebbles, soil and moss. kmowad25@aol.com

Don’t miss Family Farm Fest Saturday and Sunday at Old Sturbridge Village. Witness the arrival of baby animals. Check out 19th Century Farming and Culinary demos. See timber framing demos and see the Laura Ingalls Wilder reenactor (Little House on the Prarie author). www.osv.org

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org