The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

Hi, It’s Jim Brickman, Do you need a way to de-stress from the work week? Tune into the Jim Brickman show this weekend, we’ll share some stress relieving tips that you can do in your car or at home or anywhere and what does the size of your wallet have to do with your health? A lot according to expert Jean Chatzky, she’s with us to talk about her a new book Age Proof.

Plus, The hit Amazon series Bosch is releasing season 3 episodes I’m going to talk with Lance Reddick, one of the Stars this weekend. The Jim Brickman show, saturday at 6 pm Lite 100.5 wrch and wrch.com