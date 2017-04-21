The Burgers Weren’t The Only Thing Sizzling

Miguel from Hamden was at a friend’s cookout one afternoon. He found himself handling the cooking chores behind the grill. He was divorced at the time. It had been quite a while since he’d been involved in a relationship.

For most of the day he noticed that this mutual friend of his friend by the name of Frances had been keeping him company as he cooked. He told me that he liked her positive attitude and by the time they finished their conversation, she had opened his mind about many things involving life and living.

They have been dating for about a year and Miguel says that she is the best thing to ever happen to him. He loves her very much. She is the most special person in his life.

We were glad to send out Miguel’s love message and play his request by Heatwave.