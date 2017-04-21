$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

The Burgers Weren’t The Only Thing Sizzling

April 21, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Miguel from Hamden was at a friend’s cookout one afternoon. He found himself handling the cooking chores behind the grill. He was divorced at the time. It had been quite a while since he’d been involved in a relationship.

For most of the day he noticed that this mutual friend of his friend by the name of Frances had been keeping him company as he cooked. He told me that he liked her positive attitude and by the time they finished their conversation, she had opened his mind about many things involving life and living.

They have been dating for about a year and Miguel says that she is the best thing to ever happen to him. He loves her very much. She is the most special person in his life.

We were glad to send out Miguel’s love message and play his request by Heatwave.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Just Announced! Ticket PRE-SALE Starts Monday!!
Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 11 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!

Listen Live