Happy Hour Is In The Handbag!

April 21, 2017 11:13 AM By Joan Dylan

 This is hysterical! A Wine & Beverage Dispensing Tote that looks exactly like a stylish purse! Everyone will notice your gorgeous handbag, no one will know it has a spout that pops out and you dispense amazingly fresh wine! Yup, bring happy hour to go with this fashionable tote, offering an insulated bag and spout for easy serving, and the colors and styles of the bag are amazing! Creator of the bag, Tracey Luebbers thought we all needed a fresh take on the ancient wine-skin, and  apparently she was right. Order yours or for your BFF at uncommon goods.

$20.00 – 129.95

