Flashback Friday: 1965 – NY World’s Fair Season 2

April 21, 2017 3:11 PM By Chuck Taylor

April 21, 1965 – The New York World’s Fair opened for it’s second and final season in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

Also, 52 years ago this month, My Fair Lady won 8 Oscars, including Best PictureMary Poppins picked up 5 Academy Awards.

And the killers portrayed in the book In Cold Blood, Richard Hickock and Perry Smith, who had been convicted of murdering 4 members of the Herbert Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were executed by hanging at the Kansas State Penitentiary for Men.

 

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for April 24, 1965:

#5 – The Supremes – Stop! In The Name of Love

#4 – Petula Clark – I Know A Place

#3 – Freddie & The Dreamers – I’m Telling You Now

#2 – Herman’s Hermits – Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter

#1 – Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders – Game of Love

 

