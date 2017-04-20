What Husbands Really Want From Their Wives

For a marriage to be successful, it’s not just about what the wife wants, but what the husband wants, too. It’s just one of the topics parenting expert and CEO of DivaMoms.com, Lyss Stern, addresses in her new book. Specifically, Stern says there are five thing men want from their wife or partner.

The first is good communication:

“Great communication is key in a marriage and a relationship because men want to know that they could talk honestly and openly about everything with their spouse or significant other.”

Secondly, men want their wife to be a good friend.

And third, they want respect: “You need to respect each other, you need to look up to each other, you need to have that commonality of respect because once the respect goes out the door, they always say then the marriage is over.”

Fourth, Stern says men want their space: “They need their man cave, they need to be left alone, but they need to know they have that time to themselves.”

And finally, no matter how long you’ve been together, men will always want that close intimacy.